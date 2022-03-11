Westchester Marriott sold for $40M

The Westchester Marriott Hotel on White Plains Road in Tarrytown has been sold for $40 million. The property was purchased by a group of three entities, Taconic Capital Advisors, HEI Hotels & Resorts and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. The hotel had been acquired in 2008 by the Northview Hotel Group.
The hotel has 444 rooms and is on a 15-acre site. It has 21 event rooms for a total of 26,700 square feet of conference and meeting space, including a 9,000-square foot ballroom with a total capacity of 1,100 people. The property includes a Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Cooper Mill American restaurant, a gift shop, fitness center, spa and laundry.
The hotel will continue to use the Marriott name and will be managed by HEI Hotels & Resorts. The new owners plan a $30-million renovation focused on all areas of the hotel.
“The Westchester Marriott provides a unique opportunity in a time of continued and permanent market supply reduction,” said Andrew Lam, director with Taconic. “A property of this caliber, with a transformative renovation and new best-in-class management, is positioned to excel.”
This is Taconic’s first acquisition with HEI and marks the company’s 12th hotel transaction, encompassing 17 properties and 3,700 keys, in the past year.
HEI Hotels & Resorts has a portfolio of more than 90 properties in the U. S.