Regional gas prices at new record highs

The price of gas in the Fairfield County, Westchester and Hudson Valley regions are exceeding the national average while reaching new peak levels, according to data from AAA.

As of this morning, the national average gas price was $4.33 per gallon. Connecticut’s statewide average is $4.48, and the $4.53 average in Fairfield County is the highest for the state.

Across the border, the average price is $4.46 per gallon. Within the region, Westchester and Rockland County share the highest average price of $4.59, followed by Putnam County at $4.58, Dutchess County at $4.454, and Sullivan and Ulster Counties at $4.44.

A new survey data from AAA found two-thirds of Americans complaining that gas prices were too expensive, with 59% of respondents stating they would make changes to their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas rose to $4 per gallon.

One independent gas station chain, the family-owned Fuelco with locations in Valhalla and Yonkers, is now offering discounted gas prices in a special promotion where gas will be sold for $3.89 per gallon to users of its app, while non-app users will be charged $4.17 per gallon.

“We recognize that our communities are struggling with the effects of inflation and foreign conflict, so we are offering a helping hand to our neighbors and customers,” said Jeannine Eljamal, co-owner of Fuelco. “We have direct relationships with gasoline refiners, which allows us to buy gasoline at lower prices and pass the savings to our customers. This is quality gasoline refined in the United States.”

Eljamal added that customers who download the app will also be eligible to win a Camaro in a raffle that will be held later this year.