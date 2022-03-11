Home Government Poll finds Hochul ahead of Cuomo by 4% in potential primary race

Poll finds Hochul ahead of Cuomo by 4% in potential primary race

By
Phil Hall
-

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul would be in a tight primary election race if former Gov. Andrew Cuomo opted to seek his old job back, according to a new poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson College.

In a survey of 1,000 New York voters, including 504 Democratic primary voters, Hochul would lead Cuomo in a 37% to 33% contest, with Rep. Thomas Suozzi polling just over 7% and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams trailing at 4%.

However, without Cuomo in the race, Hochul would command 42% support from primary voters, with Williams rising to just under 10%.

Cuomo resigned following sexual abuse and harassment allegations from several women, although no criminal charges were brought against him. Cuomo made a public appearance last Sunday at a Brooklyn church where he declared “God isn’t finished with me yet” and claimed he was chased out of office due to cancel culture.

However, the new poll also found 59% of all New York voters trusted the findings of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report on the allegations against Cuomo, while 23% said they did not and 17% said they were unsure.

Previous articleAvelo adds three more routes to Tweed Airport
Next articleHudson Valley small businesses facing federal loan repayment 
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here