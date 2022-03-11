Poll finds Hochul ahead of Cuomo by 4% in potential primary race

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul would be in a tight primary election race if former Gov. Andrew Cuomo opted to seek his old job back, according to a new poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson College.

In a survey of 1,000 New York voters, including 504 Democratic primary voters, Hochul would lead Cuomo in a 37% to 33% contest, with Rep. Thomas Suozzi polling just over 7% and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams trailing at 4%.

However, without Cuomo in the race, Hochul would command 42% support from primary voters, with Williams rising to just under 10%.

Cuomo resigned following sexual abuse and harassment allegations from several women, although no criminal charges were brought against him. Cuomo made a public appearance last Sunday at a Brooklyn church where he declared “God isn’t finished with me yet” and claimed he was chased out of office due to cancel culture.

However, the new poll also found 59% of all New York voters trusted the findings of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report on the allegations against Cuomo, while 23% said they did not and 17% said they were unsure.