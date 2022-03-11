Home Aviation Avelo adds three more routes to Tweed Airport

Avelo Airlines is further expanding its presence at Tweed New Haven Airport with the addition of three new routes.

Beginning in late May, the budget carrier will begin nonstop service between the shoreline facility and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall, Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Chicago Midway International Airport.

The three new routes will expand Avelo’s Tweed-based service to 13 destinations – according to the carrier, it will now serve more nonstop destinations from Connecticut than any other airline.

“The 100,000-Customer milestone we achieved in four short months exemplifies the enormous amount of travel Avelo is inspiring in Connecticut,” said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “It’s abundantly clear that Tweed’s unmatched convenience is making travel easier, smoother and more affordable than ever before. We believe these three new destinations will be a big hit with leisure and business travelers alike.”

