Grammy winner Niles Rodgers lists Westport property for $5.25M

The Westport mansion of Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Niles Rodgers has been listed for sale at $5.25 million.

The 4,100-square-foot home on a half-acre lot at 9 Covlee Drive was built in 1953 and features five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a half-bathroom, an indoor pool, a library, a fireplace and approximately 90 feet of private waterfront space.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Rodgers purchased the property in 1980 for $269,000 and installed a recording studio where he wrote the arrangements for the David Bowie album “Let’s Dance,” orchestrations for Madonna’s album “Like A Virgin” and the score of the Eddie Murphy film “Coming to America.”

“The whole house is a living art complex,” said Rodgers. “I have a lot of emotion about it.”

Rodgers told the Journal that will donate proceeds from the property’s sale his We Are Family Foundation, which promotes cultural diversity and youth mentoring. “We Are Family” is the classic Sister Sledge song that Rodgers co-wrote in 1979.

Photo: Niles Rodgers, courtesy of Per-Olof Forsberg / Flickr Creative Commons