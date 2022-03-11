Jersey Mike’s Sub opens in Poughkeepsie

The Jersey Mike’s Sub chain of sandwich shops has opened its first location in Poughkeepsie.

The new store is based at 627 South Road and will be open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The store is conducting a fundraiser on behalf of MidHudson Regional Hospital – Children’s Fund as part of its opening celebration.

This is the fourth Jersey Mike’s Sub location in the Hudson Valley region – other stores are based in Fishkill, Newburgh and at Woodbury Commons in Central Valley.

Photo: Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro welcomes the Jersey Mike’s Sub staff to Poughkeepsie. Courtesy of the Dutchess County Government’s Facebook page.