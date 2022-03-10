Home Aviation Frontier Airlines adds two routes to its Stewart Airport service

By
Phil Hall
-

Frontier Airlines has announced the addition of two new routes from Newburgh’s Stewart International Airport.

Beginning on May 26, the low-cost carrier will begin twice-weekly service to North Carolina’s Raleigh-Durham International Airport and thrice-weekly service to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The airline will offer a $49 introductory fare on the Raleigh-Durham flights and a $39 introductory fare on the Atlanta flights.

Frontier Airlines began service out of Stewart last fall and offers flights to Miami, Tampa-St. Petersburg and Orlando.

Phil Hall
