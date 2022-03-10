Frontier Airlines adds two routes to its Stewart Airport service

Frontier Airlines has announced the addition of two new routes from Newburgh’s Stewart International Airport.
Beginning on May 26, the low-cost carrier will begin twice-weekly service to North Carolina’s Raleigh-Durham International Airport and thrice-weekly service to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The airline will offer a $49 introductory fare on the Raleigh-Durham flights and a $39 introductory fare on the Atlanta flights.
Frontier Airlines began service out of Stewart last fall and offers flights to Miami, Tampa-St. Petersburg and Orlando.