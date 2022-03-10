Fairfield medical building acquired by physician

The medical building at 309 Stillson Road in Fairfield has been sold for an undisclosed sum.

The two-story, 4,925-square-foot free-standing building was constructed in 1978 and is located in the center of the town’s Black Rock Turnpike commercial district. Bridgeport Hospital’s Fairfield Urgent Center occupies the property’s first floor and the second floor will be taken over by its new owner, Dr. Vinay Madan, who plans to expand to expand his Wilton-based Center for Varicose Veins practice with a new branch at the site.

Choyce Peterson Inc. represented the seller, Meland Properties LLC, in the transaction and Berkshire Hathaway Commercial Group represented the buyer.