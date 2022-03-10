Home Fairfield Fairfield medical building acquired by physician

Fairfield medical building acquired by physician

By
Phil Hall
-

The medical building at 309 Stillson Road in Fairfield has been sold for an undisclosed sum.

The two-story, 4,925-square-foot free-standing building was constructed in 1978 and is located in the center of the town’s Black Rock Turnpike commercial district. Bridgeport Hospital’s Fairfield Urgent Center occupies the property’s first floor and the second floor will be taken over by its new owner, Dr. Vinay Madan, who plans to expand to expand his Wilton-based Center for Varicose Veins practice with a new branch at the site.

Choyce Peterson Inc. represented the seller, Meland Properties LLC, in the transaction and Berkshire Hathaway Commercial Group represented the buyer.

Previous articleMTA adding 66 trains to Metro-North’s weekday schedule
Next articleFrontier Airlines adds two routes to its Stewart Airport service
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here