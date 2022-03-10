Home Fairfield MTA adding 66 trains to Metro-North’s weekday schedule

MTA adding 66 trains to Metro-North’s weekday schedule

By
Phil Hall
-

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has announced it will be adding 66 trains to its Metro-North’s weekday schedule on March 27.

According to the MTA, expanding the number of trains on Metro-North’s three lines will allow for faster morning commutes and bring the railroad to 89% of its pre-pandemic service. Currently, weekday ridership is at approximately 50% of pre-pandemic levels, although weekend ridership is back at 100% of pre-pandemic levels.

The MTA is also planning to introduce a 20-trip ticket package, which is designed for commuters who do not need the expense of a monthly pass because they only travel to Manhattan two or three days a week.

“We’re still waiting to see how many days a week people start coming back to work, but we are prepared to greet them with this increased service,” said Catherine Rinaldi, president of Metro-North Railroad. “We’re especially interested to see what the 20-trip ticket does. We saw a nice take-up with that last week because it does seem to reflect the realities of this post-Covid ridership.”

Previous articleRockland Community College seeks business professionals as adjunct professors
Next articleFairfield medical building acquired by physician
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here