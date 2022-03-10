Rockland Community College seeks business professionals as adjunct professors

Rockland Community College (RCC) has launched a new initiative designed to bring experienced professionals from the surrounding community into the classroom as adjunct professors.

The Suffern-based school’s initiative, which is titled “From Industry to Instructor: Teaching for Professionals,” is aimed at both employed and retired professionals who are interested in teaching one or more college-level courses.

“As our vision states, we are a national leader in effective institutional collaboration that improves the lives of our students and the vitality of the community,” said RCC President, Dr. Michael A. Baston, who add the school was “excited to bring professionals with industry knowledge and skills to the classroom, fulfilling our commitment to our students and the community.”

RCC is hosting an informational session for interested professionals on March 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at its Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center in Nyack. Registration for this event is online at https://forms.gle/s7MwNJmNyZjMXZwu9.