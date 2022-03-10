Premier Lacrosse League to make Connecticut debut at Fairfield University

The Premier Lacrosse League, a North American men’s professional lacrosse league, will be making its first appearance in Connecticut on July 23 and July 24 at Fairfield University’s Rafferty Stadium.

The Connecticut appearance will feature a pair of doubleheader matches, with Saturday’s games played at 5:00 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. and Sunday’s games occurring at 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The teams playing in the games will be announced at a later date.

“This is the first time that the Premier Lacrosse League will hold its games anywhere in Connecticut and we congratulate Fairfield University for hosting,” stated Robert Murdock, president of the Connecticut Convention & Sports Bureau. “This event will mean big business for Connecticut as the athletes, officials, families, and fans will stay in area hotels, dine in restaurants, shop, and visit nearby attractions.”

“There’s a rich history of lacrosse in the state of Connecticut – home to nearly a dozen of our pros,” said Premier Lacrosse League Co-Founder and CEO Michael Rabil, adding that “Connecticut needs more professional sports teams, so we wanted to give the lacrosse loving community a chance to see the PLL stars up close.”

Eight Premier Lacrosse League players hail from Connecticut: Archers LC midfielder Austin Sims (Fairfield); Atlas LC midfielders Brent Adams (Norwalk) and Peter Dearth (Ridgefield); Chaos LC long-stick midfielder CJ Costabile (New Fairfield); Waterdogs LC attackman Michael Kraus (New Canaan) and midfielder Connor Kelly (Easton); and Whipsnakes LC attackman Simon Mathias (Ridgefield) and midfielder Will Perry (Greenwich).