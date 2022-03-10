New general counsel at Stamford’s Voyager Aviation Holdings

Voyager Aviation Holdings LLC (VAH), a Stamford-based aviation investment firm and commercial aircraft leasing company, has hired Lisa McCarthy as its general counsel.

McCarthy brings 15 years of legal counsel experience in aviation financing and leasing to the company. Most recently, Ms. McCarthy was with the New York City law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, with her focus on aircraft finance matters. Prior to this role, she served as the general counsel of Global Jet Capital Inc. At the start of her aviation-focused legal career, McCarthy was the senior counsel for the corporate aircraft division at GE Capital.

“Ms. McCarthy’s legal counsel experience in global aviation finance and leasing transactions will be invaluable as it will further help us to manage and facilitate this new stage of growth as we strengthen and add to our global customer base,” said Mike Lungariello, president and CEO of VAH. “We couldn’t be more pleased with her background and experience.”