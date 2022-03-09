Home Food & Beverage PepsiCo mulls sale of Russian operations

PepsiCo mulls sale of Russian operations

By
Phil Hall
-

PepsiCo Inc. is reportedly seeking an exit from the Russian market, with a possible sale of its entire operations in the warmongering country.

According to a Wall Street Journal report cited unnamed “people familiar with the matter,” the company was “exploring options for its business in Russia, including writing off the value of the unit.” Revenue from PepsiCo’s Russian unit was $3.4 billion in 2021 but writing off the unit would not have a negative effect on the company because, according to the Journal’s sourcing, “it contributes little to PepsiCo’s earnings.”

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many major U.S. corporations have announced the suspension of operations in the Russian market. PepsiCo had come under criticism for remaining in Russia.

PepsiCo generates 4.4% of its revenue, or $3.4 billion, coming from that market. The company has been among the firms being pressured by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli to rethink their Russian business. DiNapoli controls the state’s $280 billion pension funds, which includes PepsiCo shares, and said it would be in the company’s best interests to “address various investment risks associated with the Russian market.”

Previous articleRXR dispute with Venezuelan arts group stalls cultural project in New Rochelle
Next articleKingston Mexican eatery Molé Molé closes after 15 years
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here