Sikorsky in new pact for meeting S-70 Firehawk demand

Sikorsky Aircraft has signed a marketing teaming agreement with United Rotorcraft, a division of Air Methods Corp., that formalizes how the companies will meet growing global interest in the S-70 Firehawk helicopter used by government agencies worldwide to combat wildland fires.

A Sikorsky S-70 Black Hawk aircraft becomes a Firehawk when United Rotorcraft adds a 1,000-gallon water tank system, a raised landing gear (to accommodate the tank) and associated integrated avionics, a process that typically takes six months.

The new agreement will allow United Rotorcraft to contract for bulk orders of S-70 Black Hawk aircraft, much as it did in August 2021 with an initial five-aircraft order from Sikorsky. Four of the five aircraft will arrive at United Rotorcraft’s completions facility in Englewood, Colorado, later this year from the S-70 production line at PZL Mielec in Poland, which is owned by Sikorsky’s parent company Lockheed Martin.

The first aircraft of the bulk order will be modified to the FireHawk configuration for delivery in 2023 to the State of Colorado.

“This agreement addresses a critical need to deliver the proven Firehawk helicopter into customer hands in months, not years,” said Jason Lambert, vice president for global commercial and military systems at Stratford-based Sikorsky. “United Rotorcraft and Air Methods have taken a leadership position to advance the availability of this proven aircraft in anticipation of future orders from U.S. and international markets.”