Kingston Mexican eatery Molé Molé closes after 15 years

Molé Molé, a popular Kingston-based Mexican restaurant, has closed after 15 years in business.

The restaurant at 23 Broadway announced its closure on its Facebook page.

“We thank all of our valued customers, friends, staff and the Kingston community for your support throughout these 15 years,” the announcement said. “Kingston will forever have a special spot in our hearts, to our customers thank you for including us into your weekly routine or for big special moments: birthday parties, work meetings, anniversaries, etc throughout these years. We couldn’t have done it without you guys.”

Molé Molé’s owners will continue to operate their two Poughkeepsie locations at 357 Hooker Ave. and 260 North Road.