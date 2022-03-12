Contributed Article: Skills training for Westchester’s workforce

Westchester County has a workforce of more than 520,000 people. The county’s 28 higher education institutions and award-winning public schools are actively developing the next generation of local talent, and the high percentage of alumni from prestigious universities and institutions make the county one of the best educated workforces in the country. More than 56% of Westchester residents have an associate degree or higher, while over 25% have a graduate degree or higher.

While our education system helps set our workforce apart, a large focus for the County this year will be providing skills training for employees and entrepreneurs alike to help them continue to succeed.

Supporting Entrepreneurs

In 2020, the Westchester County Office of Economic Development announced Launch1000, a program for County residents looking to create home-based income streams or launch new businesses or nonprofits. Born out of the Covid-19 pandemic, this innovative, fully remote program offers Westchester residents the opportunity to gain critical business knowledge, connect with mentors and help their ideas gain traction. With community forums, live workshops, online training and more, Launch1000 helps participants de-risk any new venture before going to market.

To date, Launch1000 had 218 graduates and the Office of Economic Development recently announced that the program is returning for 2022. Applications are now open for the program, which this year features the addition of a dual language cohort (English/Spanish).

In addition, the Office of Economic Development is partnering with the Hudson Valley Center for Innovation and The Acceleration Project to support program graduates with ongoing workshops, small sounding board groups and advisory sessions.

Advanced Manufacturing Employees

Advanced manufacturing has been a staple in the Westchester business ecosystem for decades. As part of the county’s commitment to growing the industry and ensuring companies have access to qualified local talent, the Office of Economic Development partnered with Westchester Community College to launch an Advanced Manufacturing Career Training Program. Launching this month, the program puts individuals with little or no prior manufacturing experience on the path to a highly skilled, well-paying and in-demand career.

“Westchester County is home to a diverse advanced manufacturing industry which makes a tremendous impact on our local economy,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. “This program will help equip the next generation of employees with valuable skills and ensure our businesses have access to the talent they need locally.”

This is a great opportunity in particular for students who are not pursuing a college degree at this time to build the skills that Westchester’s advanced manufacturing companies are looking for.

Constructing Westchester’s Future

This year, the Westchester County Industrial Development Agency will launch a pre-apprenticeship program to help create construction careers for county residents. This program will give participants training and exposure to the construction trades and will be an important tool for building a strong local talent pipeline.

“Contractors throughout the county need skilled workers to advance their projects, and the pre-apprenticeship program will help us build a pool of qualified applicants for them to choose from,” Latimer said. “With several exciting developments in process and in the pipeline, this program will be integral in cultivating the skilled talent needed to bring these projects to fruition.”

Joan McDonald, chairperson of the Westchester Industrial Development Agency and director of operations for Westchester county, added, “This pre-apprenticeship program will provide individuals the tools they will need when they advance to an apprenticeship program or work with a licensed contractor.”

Bridget Gibbons serves as Westchester County Executive George Latimer’s Director of Economic Development.