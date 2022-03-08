NY Presbyterian buys WestPark office park in White Plains for $83.5M

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital has purchased the office park at 1111 Westchester Avenue in White Plains known as WestPark for $83.5 million, according to documents on file with the Westchester County Clerk’s Office. NewYork-Presbyterian says that it plans to open a state-of-the-art, multi-specialty ambulatory care facility there.

There are two buildings built in 1984 that contain about 373,000 square feet on the 25-acre site. The former owner, WestPark Associates NY, an affiliated company of New Jersey real estate firm Onyx Equities LLC, had in 2020 issued a Request for Proposals retrofit both office buildings with new technology designed for sustainability, energy conservation, health and wellness, security, connectivity and to be attractive to 21st century workforces.

The Business Journal reported in 2020 that the real estate services firm CBRE had been given responsibility for leasing the property with CBRE’s William V. Cuddy, Jr. heading the team working on the project.

The 25-acre campus had been used by PepsiCo in recent years.

The seller of the property was Westpark Associates NY LLC and the purchaser was The New York and Presbyterian Hospital, according to the deed. The property transfer took place on March 1.

The White Plains Common Council on March 7 approved a request by Westpark Associates NY LLC for a new one-year extension to approvals dating from 2018 that would allow construction of a new three-story parking garage at the 1111 Westchester Ave. site. Westpark had been looking to add a 495-space garage with a footprint of 54,274 square feet to be located within an existing surface parking lot. The net result would be to add 266 parking spaces at the property.

The plan also calls for adding guard booths and installing security gates at a number of locations on the property as well as installing solar panels on the roof of the proposed garage.

NewYork-Presbyterian says that its new facility would feature care from ColumbiaDoctors clinical teams. There would be a wide range of outpatient services ranging from women’s health to cancer care and neuroscience. There would be imaging, endoscopy suites, exam and diagnostic rooms, and ambulatory procedure rooms.

Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian, said, “NewYork-Presbyterian is proud to be expanding access to our world-class care across Westchester. We understand the importance of having high-quality, comprehensive health care services available close to where you live and work. We look forward to continuing to provide the best care to our patients and neighbors in Westchester.”

NewYork-Presbyterian operates three hospitals in Westchester County: NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital; NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital; and the NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester Behavioral Health Center. It also partners with a broad network of ColumbiaDoctors medical group practices throughout the area.