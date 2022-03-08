Home Fairfield Aquarion Co. acquires Torrington Water Co.

Bridgeport’s Aquarion Co., parent of Aquarion Water Co., has acquired The Torrington Water Co. (TWC) for an undisclosed sum.

Aquarion provides regulated water service in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, while Torrington-based TWC provides regulated water service to Connecticut customers in Torrington and to portions of Burlington, Harwinton, Litchfield, and New Hartford. The merger will add approximately 10,100 customers to Aquarion’s base of 226,000 customers.

Under the terms of the acquisition, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Aquarion, with all TWC employees being retained.

“Both Aquarion and TWC can trace their local water service roots back to the 1800s. This merger will ensure this history lives on and continues to create long-term benefits for customers, employees, and the communities we serve,” said Donald Morrissey, president of Aquarion Water Co. “We will make the needed investments in this water system to ensure continued reliability and water quality for decades to come. We also welcome TWC’s dedicated employees to the Aquarion team.”

