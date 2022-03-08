AG Tong calls on public to report price gouging at gas stations

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is seeking public input to report price gouging following the state’s declaration of an “abnormal market disruption” in gasoline prices.

Unlike the retail price gouging statute, the abnormal market disruption declaration covers unconscionably excessive prices charged at the retail, distributor and wholesale levels. Anyone who suspects price gouging should file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General online at https://www.dir.ct.gov/ag/complaint/. The declaration is in effect through April 2.

“Gas prices fluctuate constantly, and price changes and price increases are normal,” said Tong in a press statement. “But what we have seen this past week is not typical, and we can expect even more volatility due to the unprovoked and unconscionable Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has notified my office of an abnormal market disruption, which triggers additional consumer protections during this time,” he added. “Overcharging consumers is unacceptable at any time, but during this abnormal market disruption it is illegal. If you see anyone charging excessive gas prices, I want to know. We will investigate every report and will take strong action against anyone taking advantage of Connecticut consumers during this international crisis.”