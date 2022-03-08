Home Fairfield Total Mortgage gains naming rights to Bridgeport arena

Total Mortgage gains naming rights to Bridgeport arena

By
Phil Hall
-

The Webster Bank Arena is no more, at least in name.

The 10,000-seat Bridgeport-based venue is now the Total Mortgage Arena after Stamford-headquartered Webster Bank concluded its 10-year run as corporate sponsor. Milford-based Total Mortgage signed a 10-year deal for the naming rights to the city-owned, 21-year-old arena, which is home to the Bridgeport Islanders, the American Hockey League affiliate of the National Hockey League’s New York Islanders.

“We’re excited to welcome Total Mortgage as our new naming rights partner in Bridgeport,” said Jon Ledecky, New York Islanders co-owner said in a press statement. “Total Mortgage is both a leader in the mortgage industry and a dedicated community partner, and we cannot wait to start working with their team and continue providing our fans with the premiere entertainment and experience they deserve.”

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. However, as part of the deal Bridgeport’s city government will spend up to $30 million in upgrading the venue.

Photo: Doug Kerr / Wikimedia Commons

Previous articleBreeze Airways adds six routes at Bradley Airport
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here