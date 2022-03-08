Total Mortgage gains naming rights to Bridgeport arena

The Webster Bank Arena is no more, at least in name.

The 10,000-seat Bridgeport-based venue is now the Total Mortgage Arena after Stamford-headquartered Webster Bank concluded its 10-year run as corporate sponsor. Milford-based Total Mortgage signed a 10-year deal for the naming rights to the city-owned, 21-year-old arena, which is home to the Bridgeport Islanders, the American Hockey League affiliate of the National Hockey League’s New York Islanders.

“We’re excited to welcome Total Mortgage as our new naming rights partner in Bridgeport,” said Jon Ledecky, New York Islanders co-owner said in a press statement. “Total Mortgage is both a leader in the mortgage industry and a dedicated community partner, and we cannot wait to start working with their team and continue providing our fans with the premiere entertainment and experience they deserve.”

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. However, as part of the deal Bridgeport’s city government will spend up to $30 million in upgrading the venue.

Photo: Doug Kerr / Wikimedia Commons