Breeze Airways adds six routes at Bradley Airport

Phil Hall
Breeze Airways is expanding its presence at Bradley International Airport with the addition of six new routes.

Beginning in June, the low-cost carrier will be offering nonstop service to Nashville; Akron/Canton, Ohio; Savannah, Georgia; Richmond, Virginia; Jacksonville, Florida; and Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida.

Last month, the airline announced it was establishing an operations base at Bradley.

“We welcome Breeze’s significant expansion at Bradley International Airport and the benefits it will bring to our community,” said Kevin A. Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “The six new destinations are a major addition to our route network, supporting continued and strategic growth at Bradley International Airport. We are very pleased to partner with Breeze as they continue to increase their national presence and to offer our passengers added travel options with the introduction of these exciting destinations.”

