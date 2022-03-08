Home Energy Sen Murphy: ‘I would absolutely support’ ban on Russian oil

Sen Murphy: ‘I would absolutely support’ ban on Russian oil

By
Phil Hall
-

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy is voicing his support for a ban on oil imports from Russia.

In an interview on Fox News, the Connecticut Democrat noted that President Biden was trying to coordinate a united response with the nation’s European allies to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while ensuring that these actions do not have a negative impact on the U.S. economy.

“I think the White House is just trying to make sure that we mitigate any impact on lower income Americans, and that we try to bring Europe along to the extent possible to make the impact as big as possible,” he said. “But the short of it is yes, I would absolutely support cutting off Russian oil to the United States.

“If prices go up, then you are naturally through the market mechanisms going to have more U.S. production,” he added. “I represent a state that’s going to have a lot of wind power online very soon, and so my preference would be to try to fill in that gap with renewable energy.”

Previous articleOrange County Executive being deployed to Europe in Ukrainian crisis
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here