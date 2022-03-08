Sen Murphy: ‘I would absolutely support’ ban on Russian oil

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy is voicing his support for a ban on oil imports from Russia.

In an interview on Fox News, the Connecticut Democrat noted that President Biden was trying to coordinate a united response with the nation’s European allies to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while ensuring that these actions do not have a negative impact on the U.S. economy.

“I think the White House is just trying to make sure that we mitigate any impact on lower income Americans, and that we try to bring Europe along to the extent possible to make the impact as big as possible,” he said. “But the short of it is yes, I would absolutely support cutting off Russian oil to the United States.

“If prices go up, then you are naturally through the market mechanisms going to have more U.S. production,” he added. “I represent a state that’s going to have a lot of wind power online very soon, and so my preference would be to try to fill in that gap with renewable energy.”