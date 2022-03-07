Company claims $3M fraud in missing Covid-19 self-test kits

A Rockland resident is claiming losses of $3 million in trying to buy Covid-19 self-test kits.

Seven Trade LLC accused Medical Engineering, Temecula, California, and Viking Sales Group, Hollywood, Florida, of fraud in a Feb. 28 complaint filed in U.S. District Court, White Plains.

Seven Trade ordered test kits to resell to a large health care company, according to the complaint, but Medical Engineering and Viking “concocted lie after lie” to explain why the kits were not being delivered.

Seven Trade, based in Manhattan, does not identify its owner except as a resident of Rockland.

In January the company made a deal with a health care company to procure self-test kits, the complaint states, and was introduced to broker, Shlomo E. Suissa, of Aventura, Florida.

Suissa allegedly advised that he knew of a company with a large supply of kits and he set up a phone call with Lonnie Banks of Medical Engineering.

Suissa and Banks, who are named as defendants in the complaint, said they could deliver Siemens Clinitest Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test kits within two weeks.

Seven Trade ordered 350,000 kits at $5.90 each, for a total of $2,065,000, and on Jan. 20 wired a $1.8 million down payment to Medical Engineering.

On Feb. 3, when the order was to be delivered, Suissa and Banks allegedly claimed that the kits were stuck in warehouses in Germany. Seven Trade offered to pick up the kits at its own expense, but Banks said they could not be released due to U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations.

Seven Trade says it suspected fraud and demanded an immediate $1.8 million refund.

Banks and Suissa offered to immediately wire a partial refund of $600,000, according to the complaint.

But instead of receiving the funds, Seven Trade says, it received two phony wire transfer confirmations and a video purportedly depicting pallets of test kits at a Los Angeles warehouse.

Seven Trade arranged to pick up the order but when the trucking company arrived there were no kits.

“Apparently realizing that their scheme had been exposed and now seeking to ward off litigation, the complaint states, “Suissa caused Viking to transfer a small partial refund of $200,000 … while promising the $1.6 million balance would be refunded shortly.”

The $1.6 million never materialized, according to the complaint.

Seven Trade accuses the defendants of fraud, aiding and abetting fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment. It is demanding $3,060,000 for the $1.6 million that was allegedly stolen, $1,435,000 in lost profits, and $25,000 in expenses.

Manhattan attorneys Terrence A. Oved, Darren Oved and Glen Lenihan represent Seven Trade.