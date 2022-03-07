UConn considers launching agriculture innovation center

The University of Connecticut is considering the creation of a Center for Agriculture and Food Innovation that will help statewide businesses in the agriculture sector.

According to UConn, the center will support startups and established food manufacturers, either farm-based or otherwise, that are seeking to expand and innovate their products offerings. The new center would be a collaboration between UConn’s College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources, along with the Connecticut Department of Agriculture, and the UConn School of Business.

“UConn is a committed partner in the state’s goals – from economic development to preparing a workforce for the future,” said Interim President Radenka Maric. “This center could serve as another opportunity for UConn to support growing Connecticut businesses.”

“In many ways, UConn already serves as a central resource on both agricultural science and business,” added Dean Indrajeet Chaubey from the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources. “We’re looking to expand our efforts to help food entrepreneurs succeed and support economic development in the state.”

UConn is asking for public input on whether to proceed with the center, which can made via an online survey at https://uconn.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_dcLVLRXETJ9i4B0.