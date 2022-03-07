Home Entertainment WWE shuts down business with Russia

Phil Hall
Stamford-headquartered WWE has joined the growing list of U.S. companies terminating operations and partnerships with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

“WWE has terminated its partnership with Russian broadcaster Match and shut down WWE Network in Russia effective immediately,” said the company in a statement, referring to the federal sports channel owned by Gazprom Media, Russia’s largest media holding company. “The move eliminates access in Russia to any WWE programming, including the company’s weekly Raw, SmackDown and NXT shows, its on-demand library, and all of its premium live events, including WrestleMania 38.”

WWE began doing business in Russia in 2011 and held its first Russian-based event in Moscow in April 2012.

Photo: Wrestling star Roman Reigns, courtesy of WWE.

Phil Hall
