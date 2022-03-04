BURKE DEPARTMENT EXPANSION

The Burke Rehabilitation Hospital Neuropsychology and Rehabilitation Psychology Department has been expanded with the addition of two clinical neuropsychologists: Tehila Eilam-Stock, Ph.D., and Elizabet Santana Marmon-Halm, Psy.D., who will offer assessment and rehabilitation psychology services. Eilam-Stock joined the department after completing her predoctoral training in clinical neuropsychology at New York University (NYU) Langone Rusk Rehabilitation and a postdoctoral…