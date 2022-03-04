Home Fairfield ID Products relocates from Bridgeport to Shelton

Identification Products Corp. (ID Products), a Bridgeport-based provider of product identification and packaging requirement solutions for multiple industries, is relocating to 1 Parrott Drive, a 102,000-square-foot flex/industrial property in Shelton.

The company has signed a 40,000-square-foot lease. Avison Young represented ID Products while David Adams Realty Inc. represented the landlord, DG One Parrott Shelton LLC.

“ID Products’ relocation and expansion at 1 Parrott Drive is a strong indication of the emergence of high-tech manufacturing tenants in the Connecticut market,” said Lyndsay Cahill, an associate with Avison Young.

