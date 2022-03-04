Houlihan Lawrence acquires Neumann Real Estate

Rye Brook-based Houlihan Lawrence has acquired Neumann Real Estate, a brokerage based in Ridgefield and New Fairfield. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 1969 by Harry and Lorraine Neumann, the company is led by the family’s second generation – Chip, Russ, Jeff, Bob, and Shaylene Neumann – and, more recently, joined by members of the family’s third generation.

“I have long admired the Neumann family and the great company they’ve built,” said Liz Nunan, President and CEO of Houlihan Lawrence. “This partnership brings together two like-minded companies, and we proudly welcome the team from Neumann into our family of over 1,450 agents. We look forward to strengthening our footprint with offices in Ridgefield and New Fairfield to better serve our agents, clients, and communities.”