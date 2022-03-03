Home Fairfield Waveny LifeCare Network opens school for nursing professionals

Waveny LifeCare Network opens school for nursing professionals

Phil Hall
Waveny LifeCare Network has launched its Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) and Home Health Aide (HHA) School at 3 Farm Road in New Canaan.

The new initiative was created to recruit and train nursing professionals through a six-week training, apprenticeship and mentoring program. According to the company, participants will immediately begin earning a salary plus benefits, and those who complete the training program will receive a Connecticut Certified Nurse Aide certificate and transition to a full-time position within the network.

“Our healthcare system is always seeking out public-private partnerships that address critical needs,” said Russell Barksdale, President and CEO of Waveny LifeCare Network. “This program brings together three highly respected organizations in Fairfield County – Waveny LifeCare Network Inc., Career Resources Inc. and Open Doors – to deliver an innovative, employer-driven program designed to build career pathways in this new technologically advanced healthcare industry.”

