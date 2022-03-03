Waveny LifeCare Network opens school for nursing professionals

Waveny LifeCare Network has launched its Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) and Home Health Aide (HHA) School at 3 Farm Road in New Canaan.

The new initiative was created to recruit and train nursing professionals through a six-week training, apprenticeship and mentoring program. According to the company, participants will immediately begin earning a salary plus benefits, and those who complete the training program will receive a Connecticut Certified Nurse Aide certificate and transition to a full-time position within the network.

“Our healthcare system is always seeking out public-private partnerships that address critical needs,” said Russell Barksdale, President and CEO of Waveny LifeCare Network. “This program brings together three highly respected organizations in Fairfield County – Waveny LifeCare Network Inc., Career Resources Inc. and Open Doors – to deliver an innovative, employer-driven program designed to build career pathways in this new technologically advanced healthcare industry.”