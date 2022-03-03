Two Bridgeport multifamily properties sell for $11.2M

Northeast Private Client Group’s Shelton-based Metro North Investment Sales Team has coordinated the sale of two multifamily properties in Bridgeport for a combined sum of $11.2 million.

Westnor Apartments (pictured here), a three-story, 57-unit, 45,121-square-foot property at 45 Monroe St., sold for $8.1 million. Stockbridge Capital of West Hartford was the property’s buyer and Seller NuSite Realty of Bridgeport was the seller.

Norell Apartments, a three-story, 25-unit, 16,500-square-foot property at 48 Amsterdam Ave., sold for $3.1 million. The property was acquired by an unnamed New York-based private investor and Seller NuSite Realty was the seller.