Penguin Rep Theatre resumes shows with extended 2022 season

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Stony Point-based Penguin Rep Theatre will resume its presentation of plays and musical revues with an expanded 2022 season that includes four world premieres.

“Penguin is back and better than ever,” said Joe Brancato, artistic director. “And at this time of renewal we look forward to sharing stories that uplift and inspire.”

The 2022 season – the professional Equity theatre’s 44th – beings with the March 18-27 run of “Small,” an autobiographical drama written by and performed by Robert Montano, which follows his tumultuous life from being a bullied child to a jockey to a Broadway performer.

The season will also include “Far From the Home I Love” (April 2-10), a concert presentation of the “Fiddler on the Roof” score as reimagined by bandleader Paul Shapiro; “I And You,” (April 29-May 15), a new play about youth, life, love, and the mystery of human connectedness by Lauren Gunderson; and “Breath & Imagination: The Story of Roland Hayes” (July 8-24), Daniel Beaty’s musical play about the groundbreaking Black tenor.

Also being staged is the world premiere of “The Virtuous Life of Joseph Andrews” (Aug. 12-Sept. 4), Cary Gitter’s adaptation of the Henry Fielding novel; and the world premiere of the musical “Now Comes the Fun Part,” a tuneful consideration of turning 50 with lyrics and direction by Mark Waldrop, music by Jeffrey Lodin, and book by James Hindman and Lynne Halliday.

Performances are scheduled at Penguin’s 108-seat theatre, located at 7 Crickettown Road.

Photo: Paul Shapiro, whose “Far From the Home I Love” will play at the Penguin Rep Theatre from April 2-10.