Stamford’s VantageScore Solutions names Bill Sakkab as EVP/general counsel

VantageScore Solutions LLC, the Stamford-based developer of consumer credit scoring models, has hired Bill Sakkab as executive vice president and general counsel. In his new job, he will be responsible for all legal and compliance matters at the company.

Sakkab was previously chief legal officer at Polly, a financial technology provider to mortgage lenders and investors. Earlier in his career, he was deputy general counsel at Lending Club, and before that he was a senior legal leader for nearly 10 years at Capital One where he led teams that supported the corporate treasury department and a number of business lines including auto finance and mortgage.

“Bill possesses deep subject matter expertise across virtually all areas of financial services and fintech,” said Silvio Tavares, president and CEO of VantageScore. “We are excited to welcome Bill as a key addition to our executive leadership team. He will play a critical role at VantageScore as we provide innovative solutions for lenders to meet the needs of the new economy.”