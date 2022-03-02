Laurence Allen, a securities broker who was found guilty last year of securities fraud at NYPPEX Inc., a former Rye Brook broker-dealer, claims that a regulatory agency that is considering sanctions against him has committed prosecutorial misconduct.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority “has engaged in a crusade against me,” Allen, a Greenwich resident, stated in an affidavit. “In its zeal to bar me from the industry to which I have devoted decades of my life, FINRA has acted completely contrary to the reasonable expectations of good faith and fair dealing.”

But on Feb. 28, the day that FINRA had scheduled a disciplinary hearing, Westchester Supreme Court Justice David F. Everett rejected Allen’s request to stop the proceeding to give him time to investigate FINRA.

Allen’s troubles go back to 2019 when New York Attorney General Letitia James accused him of defrauding investors and misappropriating more than $13 million.

Last year, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Barry R. Ostrager found Allen guilty of securities fraud and ordered him and his firms to disgorge $7.9 million in ill-gotten gains.

Allen and NYPPEX, which has since relocated to Lansing, Michigan, appealed the decision.

Then last July, FINRA accused Allen of repeatedly making false and misleading statements, omitting key facts, and failing to disclose risks and benefits in a balanced way to prospective investors.

FINRA is a self-regulatory organization that is authorized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to govern securities brokers and firms. It sought to impose sanctions on Allen, NYPPEX and the firm’s chief compliance officer, Michael Schunk, of Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Allen, NYPPEX, and Schunk sued FINRA in Westchester Supreme Court on Feb. 23, five days before the disciplinary hearing was to be held, to stop it.

Allen claims that a FINRA attorney asked one of his attorneys in 2020 about legal advice she had given him, thus violating attorney-client privilege.

That attorney and others who represented him have declined to testify at the disciplinary hearing, according to the complaint, raising the concern that FINRA attorneys “have either improperly obtained privileged attorney-client communications or by their actions … have scared them from participating” in the hearing.

Allen asked the court for time to investigate his suspicions of prosecutorial misconduct and other out-of-the-ordinary actions, “so that I can uncover the incontrovertible proof of malfeasance at FINRA and establish the record for review so that an actual impartial tribunal will have the full knowledge of what transpired.”

To preliminarily stop the FINRA hearing, Justice Everett ruled, Allen, NYPPEX and Schunk had to establish undisputed facts, a likelihood of ultimate success on the merits, and irreparable injury if the relief were not granted.

They failed to do so, he ruled.