Wellness center planned for Mount Saint Mary College campus

Mount Saint Mary College is partnering with Mid Hudson Construction Management (MHCM) on the creation of a wellness center at its Newburgh campus.

The Desmond Center for Community Engagement and Wellness will provide medical and educational services for underserved individuals and families, including the uninsured. The center is being funded in part by grants from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation and New York State’s Higher Education Capital. Once completed, the college expects the center to serve more than 4,000 residents per year.

The Desmond Center will be located on campus in what is currently the multipurpose Guzman Hall, which will be renovated by MHCM to become exam rooms for patients and offices for healthcare staff and students. MHCM will also construct a ground-up addition to an existing chapel, which will become a multi-purpose room.

“The need for a facility like the Desmond Center is critical,” said Genesis Ramos, executive director of the center. “Providing not only reactive medical services, but also proactive educational services, will be instrumental in supporting the long-term health and wellness of the community.”