Norwalk chiropractor receives humanitarian award

Dr. Keith Overland, a Norwalk-based chiropractor who has practiced for 40 years, has been named the American Chiropractic Association (ACA) 2022 Humanitarian of the Year.

Dr. Overland is a past ACA president and is the chairman of the organization’s Legislative Committee and a member of its Political Action Committee and Media Response Team. He is a graduate of New York Chiropractic College (now Northeast College of Health Sciences) in Seneca Falls, New York and was recently appointed secretary general of the International Federation of Sports Chiropractic.

“The chiropractic profession is dedicated to improving patients with a drug-free, natural approach to health care, which is something I have spent my career explaining to policy makers, other medical providers, the media, and demonstrating to my patients,” Dr. Overland said. “The only way we truly will advance our message in a meaningful way and increase access to our life-changing care is to come together as a profession and use our collective, unified voice to advocate and educate. I am so proud to have my work to achieve this goal recognized by friends and colleagues.”