County building to honor Reginald A. LaFayette

Westchester County’s office building located at 100 E. First St. in Mount Vernon is due to be renamed in honor of the late Reginald A. LaFayette, whose career included serving in a number of public offices as well as political ones. LaFayette died in January at age 69. He had been serving as the Democratic Commissioner for the Westchester Board of Elections at the time.

The public service positions LaFayette held included deputy comptroller and city clerk for the City of Mount Vernon. He began serving the county at the Board of Elections in 1999.

In politics, LaFayette held the positions of executive chair of the New York State Democratic Committee and was a member of the Democratic National Committee. He served as a delegate for the National Democratic Convention for Hillary Clinton in 2008 and President Barack Obama in 2012.

LaFayette had been a Democratic District Leader in Mount Vernon since 1972, was a member of the Black Democrats of Westchester and had been a Prince Hall Mason since 1983 and a member of Progressive Lodge No. 64 for 35 years.

Latimer announced March 1 that he was introducing legislation in the Board of Legislators to name the Mount Vernon building the “Reginald A. LaFayette County Office Building.”