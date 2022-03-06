IBM debuts pro bono social impact endeavor

IBM has rolled out a global pro bono social impact program that provides its experts and technologies, including hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence, to aid nonprofits focused on populations vulnerable to environmental threats, including climate change, extreme weather and pollution.

The IBM Sustainability Accelerator will support each selected entity for a two-year period following a two-phased approach that includes the introduction of the IBM Garage program to identify the needs and goals of each beneficiary, followed by the input of IBM experts to align their technologies to achieve the desired results.

IBM will define one theme each year and invite nonprofits to submit request for proposals. This year’s focus will be on clean energy and proposals are due by April 30.

Last year, the company conducted a pilot project with three inaugural participants of the IBM Sustainability Accelerator: The Nature Conservancy India, the agricultural nonprofit Heifer International and the Latin American-focused Plan21 Foundation for Sustainable Human Development.

“We believe that the power of science, technology and innovation can help tackle environmental issues while serving vulnerable communities exposed to environmental hazards,” said Justina Nixon, vice president of corporate social responsibility and ESG at IBM. “By pairing expertise and technology with the goal of improving the lives of populations most affected by environmental threats, we have the potential to make lasting, scalable impact.”