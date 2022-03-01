Home Fairfield Wegmans to open first Connecticut supermarket in Norwalk

Wegmans to open first Connecticut supermarket in Norwalk

By
Phil Hall
-

Wegmans Food Markets Inc. is planning to open its first Connecticut location in Norwalk.

The two-level store will be approximately 95,000 square feet and will also include a multi-level parking garage. A timeline for construction and opening has not yet been determined, as the company is currently seeking municipal approvals for the project.

“Each year we receive hundreds of requests from residents for a store in Connecticut, so we’re excited to bring Wegmans to Norwalk and to get to know our new neighbors,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “Even before we open the doors to our new store, we’re committed to making a difference in every community we serve.”

The new supermarket will be located on nearly 11 acres on Richards Avenue at a site currently occupied by an office complex owned by MBI Inc., which plans to move to new office space within Norwalk before construction of the new Wegmans store begins.

“We are excited by the opportunity that this sale of our property to Wegmans presents,” said Peter Maglathlin, CEO and president of MBI Inc. “Although our current building has served us well over the past several decades, the chance to relocate to modern office space while still keeping our headquarters in Norwalk offers unique advantages to our company and our employees.”

The closest Wegmans to Connecticut is the Harrison store that opened in 2020.

Previous articleGroundbreaking at Wartburg
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here