Wegmans to open first Connecticut supermarket in Norwalk

Wegmans Food Markets Inc. is planning to open its first Connecticut location in Norwalk.

The two-level store will be approximately 95,000 square feet and will also include a multi-level parking garage. A timeline for construction and opening has not yet been determined, as the company is currently seeking municipal approvals for the project.

“Each year we receive hundreds of requests from residents for a store in Connecticut, so we’re excited to bring Wegmans to Norwalk and to get to know our new neighbors,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “Even before we open the doors to our new store, we’re committed to making a difference in every community we serve.”

The new supermarket will be located on nearly 11 acres on Richards Avenue at a site currently occupied by an office complex owned by MBI Inc., which plans to move to new office space within Norwalk before construction of the new Wegmans store begins.

“We are excited by the opportunity that this sale of our property to Wegmans presents,” said Peter Maglathlin, CEO and president of MBI Inc. “Although our current building has served us well over the past several decades, the chance to relocate to modern office space while still keeping our headquarters in Norwalk offers unique advantages to our company and our employees.”

The closest Wegmans to Connecticut is the Harrison store that opened in 2020.