Bank forecloses on Simone’s Post Road Plaza in Port Chester

A bank has filed a $15.75 million foreclosure action against Post Road Plaza in Port Chester and accused co-owner Joseph Simone of falsifying a Covid-19 hardship declaration to delay the foreclosure.

Wilmington Trust, Delaware, sued Simone and Post Road Realty Feb. 18 in Westchester Supreme Court, asking for the appointment of a receiver and a decree to sell the shopping center at 260-262 Boston Post Road.

Alfred E. Donnellan, who represents the shopping center, did not respond to an email asking for his client’s side of the story.

The nearly 60,000-square-foot shopping center is near the Port Chester interchange of Interstate 287 / Cross Westchester Expressway. It features a LA Fitness gym, Mattress Firm store and several restaurants.

It is part of the Simone Development Companies real estate realm in the Bronx, managed by Joseph Simone, and owned by Pat and Joseph Simone and a family trust.

In 2017, the company consolidated and refinanced two loans for $15,750,000 with Natixis Real Estate Capital, Manhattan. Simone, according to the complaint, personally and unconditionally guaranteed the new loan.

Natixis quickly assigned the loan to Wilmington Trust.

Wilmington claims that Post Road Realty stopped making full monthly loan payments in May 2020, triggering a default.

Last October, Simone signed a Covid-19 hardship declaration, under a state law that allowed real estate businesses with ten or fewer commercial units, occupied or available to rent, to suspend foreclosure actions until Jan. 15.

Simone certified that Post Road Realty was experiencing financial hardship, was unable to pay the mortgage in full because of the impact of the pandemic, and owned ten or fewer commercial units.

The shopping center actually has 12 units, Wilmington says, of which 8 were rented and four were available for immediate occupancy.

Wilmington accused Simone of deliberately making a false representation, “under penalty of law,” to qualify the shopping center for relief.

The declaration barred Wilmington from filing for foreclosure for nearly three months.

Now the bank is demanding payment of the entire $15,750,000 loan principal, accrued interest and default interest totaling 8.32% and compounding monthly, and other fees and expenses for a total debt that “will be calculated and updated at the appropriate stage of this action.”

Wilmington is represented by Manhattan attorneys Rishi Kapoor and Arie Peled.