Mastercard blocks Russian banks from its networks

Phil Hall
Mastercard has responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by announcing that it has blocked multiple Russian banks from participating in its payment network.

CEO Michael Miebach did not identify which banks will be impacted, noting that the Purchase-based company “will continue to work with regulators in the days ahead to abide fully by our compliance obligations as they evolve.”

Miebach added that the company’s Cyber & Intelligence and Corporate Security teams “are working with governments and partners around the world to ensure the stability, integrity and resiliency of our systems, which are operating as normal. We are committed to active monitoring and rapid response to cyber-attacks, the threat of which is heightened significantly in the present environment.”

Mastercard will also provide a $2 million contribution to the Red Cross, Save the Children and its internal employee assistance fund for humanitarian relief.

“We will actively pursue additional opportunities to assist aid organizations to play our part in supporting the global relief effort,” Miebach said.

