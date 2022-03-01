Stratford medical office property is acquired

Aspect Health, a real estate adviser and investor/developer, has acquired 2909 Main St. in Stratford for an undisclosed sum.

The acquired property is a three-story, 21,000-square-foot medical building built in 1998 and based in Stratford’s central business district. It is 100% leased, with Bridgeport Hospital Outpatient Radiology as its primary tenant.

Aspect Health was represented in the transaction by Sean McDonnell, healthcare lead for JLL and Randy Vidal of Vidal/Wettenstein represented the property’s owners, 2909 Main Street LLC.