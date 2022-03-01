Fairfield University adds biomedical engineering graduate program

Fairfield University’s School of Engineering is launching a Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering degree program in the fall 2022 semester.

The 30-credit program focuses on the application of engineering principles and design concepts to medicine or biology for healthcare. According to the school, students will gain theoretical knowledge with hands-on experiential learning and practical application from industry, thus preparing graduates to become leaders in the field.

The new endeavor will also be offered as a bachelor-to-master’s program in biomedical engineering, which will allow students to pursue a master’s degree in an accelerated format.

“We are thrilled to launch the new MS program, which offers exciting courses such as medical device design, orthopedic biomechanics, molecular modeling, biomaterials, and more,” said Susan Freudzon, program director and professor of the practice. “These experiential and project-based courses prepare our students to be innovators in a rapidly changing field. Students in the MS program are encouraged to pursue hands-on research with faculty using state-of-the-art equipment from electrospinning nanofibers in the material science lab to three-dimensional motion tracking in the brand-new orthopedic biomechanics research lab.”