Crab 101 arrives in Bridgeport’s Black Rock neighborhood

Crab 101, a Bayou-inspired seafood location, has become the latest eatery in the Black Rock section of Bridgeport.

Based at 2835 Fairfield Ave. in the former site of a Subway franchise, Crab101 held its grand opening on Feb. 27 and serves Cajun specialties including po boy sandwiches and hush puppies, along with “Build Your Combo” offerings that gives the customer the option of choosing from a selection of seafood choices and having it served with their choice of sides, sauces and spice levels.

Crab101 also provides a cold bar serving oysters, clams and shrimp and selections of wet and dry wings.