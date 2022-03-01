Home Fairfield Crab 101 arrives in Bridgeport’s Black Rock neighborhood

Crab 101 arrives in Bridgeport’s Black Rock neighborhood

Phil Hall
Crab 101, a Bayou-inspired seafood location, has become the latest eatery in the Black Rock section of Bridgeport.

Based at 2835 Fairfield Ave. in the former site of a Subway franchise, Crab101 held its grand opening on Feb. 27 and serves Cajun specialties including po boy sandwiches and hush puppies, along with “Build Your Combo” offerings that gives the customer the option of choosing from a selection of seafood choices and having it served with their choice of sides, sauces and spice levels.

Crab101 also provides a cold bar serving oysters, clams and shrimp and selections of wet and dry wings.

Phil Hall
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

