Former Greenwich Hospital chief of staff to present free seminar ‘Aging Gracefully’

Dr. Dickerman Hollister, former chief of staff and chairman of oncology at Greenwich Hospital, will be the guest speaker for “Aging Gracefully – Biology and Theology in our Later Years,” a free seminar to be held March 5 at Christ Church Greenwich.

Dr. Hollister, who was also medical director of the hospital’s hospice program, is now retired and is in seminary. He has served on the board of the American Red Cross, the Leukemia Society, Breast Cancer Alliance, the Greenwich Health Association and was past president of the Connecticut State Medical Society and Fairfield County Medical Association.

The seminar begins at 8:30 a.m. and breakfast, coffee and refreshments will be served. Registration is online at the christchurchgreenwich.org website.

