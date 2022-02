Kavita R. Dhanwada, Ph.D., has been named founding dean of the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences. Serving since 2017 as founding dean of the Borra College of Health Sciences at Dominican University in River Forest, Illinois, Dhanwada joins Iona effective July 1. “…Iona College President Seamus Carey, Ph.D., said “Dean Dhanwada’s strong reputation for…