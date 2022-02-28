Home Fairfield Estate on Darien’s Brush Island sells for $6M

Estate on Darien's Brush Island sells for $6M

Phil Hall
A Roger Bartels-designed estate with a private beachfront on Darien’s Brush Island closed on Feb. 25 for $6 million.

The 0.86-acre property at 29 Brush Island Road includes a 5,6000 square-foot home has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, with views of Holly Pond and Long Island Sound and 285 feet of private beachfront. Architect Bartels cited the 16th century Chateau de Chenonceau in France as the inspiration for this design, which was constructed in 2000.

Sara Littlefield, a real estate agent and global luxury specialist affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty in Darien, coordinated the sale.

Phil Hall
