Ravdeep Chanana named managing director at Westport’s Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport-based middle-market private equity firm, has promoted Ravdeep Chanana to managing director.

Chanana joined Gemspring in 2017 as a vice president and was promoted to principal two months later. The company credited him with helping to source and execute new investment opportunities across a variety of industries, and he serves on the boards of several Gemspring portfolio companies, including JTI, Radancy and Shrieve.

Prior to joining Gemspring, Chanana was an executive at General Electric, serving as chief financial officer for the GE Additive division and for GE Aviation’s engineering organization.

“Rav has played an important role on our team over the last five years including sourcing and executing new investments and driving significant value creation at portfolio companies,” said Bret Wiener, managing partner of Gemspring Capital. “We are thrilled to support his continued growth within our organization and fortunate to benefit from his extensive operating experience and strong leadership skills.”