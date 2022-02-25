Local leaders support Ukrainian people in wake of Russian invasion

As the Russian military intensified its attack on Ukrainian territory, support for the Ukrainian people was being voiced by numerous leaders in Westchester and Fairfield.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Feb. 25 that New York state facilities would be lit at night in the Ukrainian colors blue and yellow through Feb. 27 to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people. The facilities include:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

Fairport Lift Bridge

Westchester County Executive George Latimer declared Sunday Feb. 27 to be a day of prayer for Ukraine in Westchester. Latimer and Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano invited residents attend the 10 a.m. Sunday mass at St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church, 21 Shonnard Place in Yonkers. It will be a show of support for Ukraine and its people.

“What the world is witnessing in Ukraine right now is abhorrent behavior by a despot looking to force his worldview on another sovereign nation,” Latimer said. “Russia must retreat from this military invasion and must face consequences from the rest of the free world. Westchester County stands with our Ukrainian population in support of Democracy, freedom and the people of Ukraine.”

Hochul spoke about Ukraine when she visited a New York State Department of Transportation facility in Valhalla on Feb. 24 for a briefing on preparations to deal with the freeing rain, ice and snow storm that hit the region Feb. 25.

“Our hearts go out to all the residents of that country that is now under siege. We have, in New York state, one of the largest Ukrainian populations outside the country and we’re proud of this,” Hochul said. “We’re proud of their diversity and what they bring to all of us, but now they have family members and are deeply concerned about what’s going on in their home country.”

Hochul said that the threat of Russian cyberattacks in retaliation for sanctions the free world has imposed on Russia in the wake of the invasion has put the New York on heightened alert with respect to cybersecurity.

“First time in our nation that there’s been this level of coordination between the state and local governments,” Hochul said. “And we also are putting money behind those efforts in our budget to beef up our own defenses, but also to make money available to localities to be able to deal with this. So, our thoughts are with the individuals who are under siege today.”

The Westchester County Board of Legislators issued a statement saying, “Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is an affront to international law, Russia’s own international commitments and the basic principle of the sovereignty of the Ukrainian people.

“We join all Americans in our support for Ukraine and for the Ukrainian people’s right to self-determination and in condemning Russian aggression. We echo calls across Western governments for Russia to immediately cease hostilities and withdraw its forces, and we stand ready to join with President Biden and our leaders in Washington to respond as necessary to Russia’s brazen disregard for the Ukrainian people and for global peace, stability and the rule of law.

“Most of all we mourn the needless, senseless loss of life already resulting from this unprovoked, cruel and illegal attack.”

New York State Sen. Peter Harckham said on Facebook, “The self-determination of Ukraine toward a more democratic form of government cannot be crushed by the boot of Russian aggression.”

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is from Brooklyn, said, “Vladimir Putin has launched an unprovoked and immoral invasion of Ukraine. No one should fall for Putin’s lies. This is a reckless war of choice, and the choice was made by Putin and Putin only. We stand with the people of Ukraine and our NATO allies and partners.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, who is on the Senate Armed Services Committee and Select Committee on Intelligence, said, “Together with our allies, the U.S. must impose crushing sanctions on Russia and strengthen the defenses of our NATO allies. The world must be united and resolute against this act of aggression.”

U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones said, “The free world stands united in condemning Vladimir Putin’s aggression towards the people of Ukraine, their freedom, and their sovereignty. Russia must be held accountable for its actions.”

U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, expressed his support for Ukraine, saying, “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an illegal violation of Ukrainian sovereignty that cannot be tolerated. I stand with the people of Ukraine and condemn Russia for this senseless invasion and the tragic loss of innocent life caused by their unjustified aggression towards Ukraine.”

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said, “President Putin’s unilateral actions in Ukraine are indefensible and dangerous. By sending Russian troops to territories in Ukraine, Putin is starting a war of aggression and a war of choice, all to expand territorial Russia. It violates international law and international norms to respect sovereign national boundaries. It will not end well. War in Ukraine will lead to a humanitarian disaster and have far reaching impacts throughout the world.”

Connecticut’s U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said in a Tweet, “Every new hour Russia is unable deliver a decisive blow, the will to fight grows in Ukraine.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said, “Putin’s decision to invade is an evil, panicked move of weakness and will be his defining mistake. The Ukrainian people will fight for as long as it takes to secure their nation from this foreign tyrant, and the United States will stand with them.”

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes said, “By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has chosen to violate international law and ignore the warnings of the United States, NATO, and the community of free nations. This decision will bring terrible consequences for him and his supporters in the form of sanctions and other crippling measures.

“He should immediately withdraw all troops or risk an escalation in consequences that will not end well for him or his regime.”