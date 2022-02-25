Home Fairfield Fairfield County’s Giving Day raised $2.2M in 24-hour event

Phil Hall
Fairfield County’s Giving Day raised $2.2 million from nearly 12,800 donors for more than 400 local nonprofits during yesterday’s 24-hour event.

The annual event has now raised a total of $13.75 million since 2014.

“In a year when local nonprofits have seen an unprecedented increase in needs due to the ongoing pandemic, Fairfield County residents have come together to raise critical money for these organizations and the people they support,” Fairfield County’s Community Foundation President and CEO Juanita James said. “Once again, Giving Day has shown the immense depth and breadth of generosity, kindness, and compassion that permeates our entire community.”

The Community Foundation also awarded more than $100,000 through bonus prizes to participating organizations, including LifeBridge Community Services for most unique donors, Curtain Call Inc. for most dollars raised and The Mary and Eliza Freeman Center for History and Community for the most unique donors to a first-time participant in the event.

