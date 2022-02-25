Preservation group rallies to protect historic Greenwich properties from demolition

The Greenwich Preservation Network has launched a petition drive to protect historic properties in town’s Fourth Ward that face demolition in favor of a new seven-story apartment complex at Church Street and Sherwood Place.

The petition drive noted that the National Register of Historic Places designated the Fourth Ward – the area where the targeted houses are based – as an historic district in 2000. Of the 190 buildings and sites, 160 were deemed historic resources located on Church, Division, Northfield and William Streets and on Putnam Court and Sherwood Place.

“We need to stop this unreasonable destruction of significant structures in this district. This sets a dangerous precedent not only for the Fourth Ward but for other historic districts and significant structures which are part of Greenwich history,” says Diane Fox, Greenwich Preservation Network Chair.

Among the structures cited for demolition are three properties from the late 19th century – 39 Church St., 43 Church St. and 47 Church St. – and 32 Sherwood Place, which was built in 1908.

“We had hoped a modified application would be submitted which would have preserved these significant historic structures while still building affordable housing in the rear,” said Diane Fox, chairwoman of the Greenwich Preservation Network. “However, this application still requires the demolition of these buildings.”

“While the Preservation Network supports development initiatives that will increase affordable housing, which this development aims to do, it is imperative that it be done in a responsible manner that does not endanger important historic districts,” added Debra Mecky, executive director and CEO of the Greenwich Historical Society, with whom the Preservation Network is affiliated. “Our history matters. These structures contribute to a sense of place for a town deeply rooted in our nation’s past, and they provide a foundation for building a better future.”

Photo: 43 Church St., courtesy of Zillow